DMK let down Tamils’ rights, slams GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Monday hit out at DMK that the Dravidian party had not only played a key role in handing over the Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in the past but is also indirectly helping Karnataka in building Mekedatu dam in the present, compromising the rights of Tamils. He claimed that DMK has lost credibility among the people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, GK Vasan said, the Cauvery dispute is not only an issue related to crops but also the lives of the Delta farmers. When there is water scarcity in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has to release water but they refuse to do so which is against natural laws, he said.

While the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka are firm in building the Mekedatu dam, the DMK and Tamil Nadu Congress are merely sitting as spectators, Vasan alleged. The DMK should not see vote banking politics in this issue and immediately initiate steps to stop the dam-building process.

Meanwhile, Vasan lauded the election manifesto released by the BJP and said that it has been drafted in such a way that the country will become a powerful nation soon and it concentrates on the development of women, children and youth. He espoused confidence that the manifesto would help alleviate poverty.

Vasan also said that the people of Tamil Nadu have unconditional love towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so the NDA alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the State too.