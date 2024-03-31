DMK forces rival AIADMK to target BJP in charged up political atmosphere in poll bound TN

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's soft approach towards the BJP seems to have given the edge to DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in making it a poll issue. Stalin's double barreled gun aims shots at both the AIADMK and the BJP, often provoking Palaniswami to become a vocal critic of the BJP.

The narratives set by these two parties have narrowed down the poll battle between them and almost eclipsed the election campaign of other players such as the Congress, the left parties, Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi, though BJP state chief K Annamalai fires sharp barbs at the DMK.

Palaniswami's argument that the need to criticise the BJP doesn't arise as the AIADMK parted ways with the saffron party does not hold water with the ruling dispensation. Faced by constant criticism, Palaniswami, who in the past has not been harsh in criticising his erstwhile colleague and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, is forced to respond.

Nor has he been critical of V K Sasikala, who was expelled from the AIADMK. During the electrifying campaign triggered by a "photo war," Stalin's Minister son Udhayanidhi flashed a viral photograph of Palaniswami seeking Sasikala's blessings. Responding, the AIADMK general secretary said there was nothing wrong in seeking elder's blessings.

''Palaniswami claims he is against the BJP but doen't criticise it. For the sake of remaining in power, he made our students write the NEET, supported the three farm laws, and even claimed that he was prepared to debate on farmers' problems. He sported a green shawl and deceived the ryots," the Chief Minister said during his election campaign.

Likening Palaniswami to an attorney general, the DMK leader said Palaniswami supported the CAA and claimed that no Muslim was affected by it. But this was contrary to truth, Stalin asserted.

Wondering why the DMK failed to question when the BJP, despite being in alliance with AIADMK, contested in the civic polls on its own, Palaniswami retorted saying Stalin deserved a Nobel prize for uttering lies on fulfilling his 2021 election promises. The national parties, be it the Congress or BJP, needed the regional parties only at the time of elections and ignored them after the poll. "That's why the AIADMK did not have an alliance with those parties. We should function independently and stand on our own feet and protect our rights," he said in Chidambaram.

"The DMK leaders displayed their aggression against the Prime Minister by setting up epic narratives against the BJP but ended up surrendering absolutely when they meet Modi," Palaniswami said flaying Stalin and Udhayanidhi.

As both the Dravidian majors are making the April 19 Lok Sabha election a straight contest between them, the Vanniyar dominated Pattali Makkal Katchi drew flak from the DMK and AIADMK for forging an opportunistic alliance with the BJP.