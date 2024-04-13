DMK and BJP govts failed to control inflation: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Friday blamed the DMK and BJP for failing to control inflation in the State and Centre.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Namakkal, Palaniswami said both the State and Central governments do not care to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel.

“A steady rise in fuel prices has affected the fishermen, rig business and farmers as well. An increase in the price of fuel has led to an increase in the cost of all goods because of rising transportation costs by lorries. But during the AIADMK government, all efforts were taken to keep the prices under check,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said the law and order situation has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu as murders, dacoity, and sexual assaults have become rampant, since DMK formed government.

“The State will witness development only if the law and order situation is good. Women are feeling unsafe in this government,” he said.

Asking people to compare the ten years of AIADMK’s rule to the current DMK government, Palaniswami said that the DMK had stopped several welfare schemes brought out by the AIADMK for the welfare of people. He also attacked the DMK over easy availability of drugs.

Later, Palaniswami then addressed a campaign in Salem.