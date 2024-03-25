DMK, AIADMK will join hands before poll date: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said the DMK and AIADMK would join hands to become partners 10 days before the Lok Sabha polls to fight together for his defeat in Coimbatore constituency.

“Both the parties don’t come together to bring development projects to the state, but will become partners to fight for my defeat. It’s the practice of the DMK and AIADMK to spend money during polls and then loot after coming to power,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Claiming that BJP has fulfilled all the 295 poll promises made in 2019, Annamalai, who is making his Lok Sabha electoral debut from Coimbatore, took a dig at DMK saying the ruling party has however failed to implement its promises made during the 2021 Assembly polls.

“Now, the DMK has repeated the same promises for Lok Sabha polls. If this situation continues, the people will teach a befitting lesson to DMK in the next Assembly polls,” he said.

Taking a further dig at the DMK, Annamalai said Chief Minister MK Stalin has no locus standi to speak on democracy after making arrests during odd hours at 2 am and for social media comments.

He also assured to remain as hotline for people in Coimbatore to connect with the central government to bring development projects for Coimbatore.