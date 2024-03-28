DMK, AIADMK fear me in Coimbatore, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai said the DMK and AIADMK candidates are in fear over him contesting from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the media, after filing nomination on Wednesday, Annamalai said both the party candidates talk of him from morning till night because of the fear factor.

Exuding confidence that BJP will win over 400 seats across the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form government for the third successive time, Annamalai said people of Coimbatore desire for the constituency’s voice to echo in the parliament.

“As support for BJP is growing, the DMK and AIADMK have come together to oppose him. Our contest is not with these candidates, but with dominant forces that ruin the development of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Alleging that the sitting Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan hasn’t raised issues of the textile and industrial sectors in parliament, Annamalai blamed delay in acquisition of 87 acres of land for carrying out expansion works of Coimbatore international airport. Also, road expansion works have been put on the backburner, he said.

Attempting to defend his ‘outsider’ tag criticism by opposition parties, the BJP leader said he graduated from Coimbatore and his wife is from Coimbatore.