DMK a corporate company, says EPS

MADURAI: Criticising the ruling DMK, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK is a corporate company, where only Stalin’s family members enjoy the powers.

While canvassing votes for contestants Pasiliyan Nasareth (Kanniyakumari LS constituency) and U Rani (Vilavancode Assembly segmentl) at a rally in Nagercoil on Wednesday, EPS asked if CM Stalin considered the people of Tamil Nadu as his family. To justify his charge Palaniswami asked, “Why no grassroot worker is able to get top position in the DMK.,”

“Unlike AIADMK, which promotes a low-level cadre to top positions, Stalin-led DMK is making use of the cadre only for field work and to canvass voters,” he said.

“All those who worked hard and loyal cadre were rewarded well in the AIADMK, but not in the DMK, which’s the example of sheer dynasty politics,” he added.

During the three-year DMK regime, common people are burdened by the rise of the price of essential commodities including rice. While cost of living had increased drastically, employment rate was not growing, EPS said and asked whether any development project happened in Kanniyakumari district.

The DMK government, which he said was ineffective, goes hand in hand with the drug mafia, and law and order has deteriorated.