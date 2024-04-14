Dhinakaran releases separate manifesto for Theni constituency

CHENNAI: The Theni constituency candidate and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran released on Saturday in Andipatti a separate manifesto for the constituency.

The candidate supported by the BJP-led NDA has tried to stay one step ahead of his rivals with a slew of promises.

The tall assurances included establishing a branch of IIT, a Central University, and Navodaya school, among others, in the constituency located in the foothills of the western ghats. “We will give a thrust to education,” he added. Even as he assured of new rail networks and irrigation projects, his way of catching attention by launching separate manifesto for a single constituency grabbed the attention.