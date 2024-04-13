Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit TN ‘again’ on April 16

CHENNAI : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would visit the Tamil Nadu again on April 16.

According to the schedule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will land on Salem on April 16.

"Rajnath will visit Erode at 12.45 pm on April 16 and hold a roadshow in support of NDA candidate Vijaya Kumar. Later he will hold a roadshow in Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency at around 2 pm in support of BJP candidate C Narasimhan, " the schedule read.

Further, Singh would visit Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency at around 4 pm and hold a roadshow in favour of BJP candidate K Vasantharajan.

However, there is no plan in the schedule of Rajnath Singh to hold a roadshow or address a campaign meeting in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP's heavyweight Annamalai is contesting.