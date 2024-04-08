Day after Chennai roadshow, PM Modi to address public meetings in Vellore, Pollachi

CHENNAI: A day after the roadshow in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Vellore and Pollachi on Wednesday (April 10) as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

On Wednesday, PM’s convoy is expected to depart from Raj Bhavan around 9 am to Chennai Airport, from where he will fly in a helicopter to Vellore.

The helicopter is expected to depart at 9.20 am and reach Vellore helipad by 10.10 am. From the helipad, PM will take the road to the Fort ground where he will address a public meeting from 10.15 am to 11.05 am.

After the public address, PM Modi will fly to Arakkonam by helicopter, from where he will be flown to Coimbatore in the IAF aircraft.

PM Modi is expected to reach Coimbatore Airport by 12.50 pm. From Coimbatore Airport, PM Modi will take a helicopter to reach Pollachi helipad around 1.20 pm and reach the venue of public meeting by road at 1.30 pm.

PM Modi will address the public meeting from 1.30 pm to 2.20 pm.

After the conclusion of the public meeting, PM Modi will return to Pollachi helipad from where he will be flown to Coimbatore Airport in a helicopter and is expected to reach the airport by 3 pm.

PM Modi is expected to travel to Nagpur, Maharashtra, from there.