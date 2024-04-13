Countdown begins for the end of BJP regime: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that the countdown has begun for the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by the BJP regime.

Sharing on his official ‘X’ page a report of a CSDS-Lokniti survey which found unemployment and inflation to be the major factors in the fast-nearing Lok Sabha polls, Stalin quoted the survey as suggesting that about 27% and 23% of the respondents believed that unemployment and price rise were the major issues in the election.

Citing the survey which put 55% of its respondents as believing that corruption has increased in the last five years of the BJP regime, the Chief Minister said that among the poor, about 76% believe that price rise was the major issue in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll.

“The countdown for the end of the BJP regime has started from this. People have begun to realize that the 10-year BJP regime has failed miserably in solving the daily livelihood problems of the people, including Increasing corruption, amassing of wealth by the corporates and growing discrimination, “ the CM said. “Some people can be cheated for a while. Everyone cannot be cheated forever, “ he remarked.