"Congress 'looting', luring people through 'false' promises in HP": BJP's Kangana Ranaut

MANDI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kangana Ranaut attacked the Congress on Saturday and said that the ruling party in the state was "looting" the people and luring them through "false" promises.

Addressing a gathering in Mandi district, Ranaut said, "Other than looting, what else is the Congress doing here? Today I want to ask them if they would give Rs 1,500 to all the sisters and mothers here. What happened to that money? They said they would give 5 lakh job opportunities. Where are those jobs? Why do they make fake promises and lure people? Till when will such politics go on?"

"We must wake our Himachal people and protect them against the false promises of Congress. Do not fall into the trap of these false promises. We have to walk step by step with the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New Bharat'," said Ranaut.

Earlier on Wednesday, while responding to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remarks that "who lives there" on Katchatheevu Island, Kangana Ranaut said that people will give a befitting reply to such parties who have this mindset.

Kangana Ranaut said that due to such a thought process, development could not take place in the remote areas of the country under the Congress's tenure.

Earlier, Digvijay Singh on Katchatheevu Island said," Does anyone live there? This is utter nonsense. PM Modi talks baseless.

"The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island is in the limelight ahead of the general elections, with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

Earlier this month, the actor, now involved in politics, showed her support for Hema, condemning comments she labelled as sexist and misogynistic from Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Kangana praised Hema for her lifelong commitment to the arts and denounced such remarks as unacceptable.

Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial.