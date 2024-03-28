Congress, DMK, AMMK and PT candidates file nominations

MADURAI: Several candidates including leaders of political parties have filed their nomination papers to contest polls from their preferred Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday.

Amidst a crowd of supporters, Vijay Vasanth, the sitting Congress MP from Kanniyakumari constituency filed nomination before the Returning Officer to contest from the same constituency for the second consecutive term. Vijay Vasanth, son of late H. Vasanthakumar, former Congress MP,

After filing on the last date scheduled as per notifications issued by the Election Commission of India for the contest, Vijay Vasanth, who’s pitted against BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan, said he would certainly win from Kanniyakumari and continue to serve the people.

Talking to reporters, he said his late father won 2019 LS polls by a huge margin of 2.56 lakh votes and this time, Vijay Vasanth is confident of his victory with a margin of three lakh votes. Various developmental schemes were implemented for the benefit of people in Kanniyakumari, which would emerge as a major tourism destination with more infrastructure facilities to attract more tourists.

On his achievements during his tenure since 2021, Vijay Vasanth said a four lane road infrastructure project, which is put on the backburner, was taken up and dedicated to the public, and a railway doubling project has been expedited. Further, he said the Congress led INDI Alliance is strong and exuded confidence that the INDIA would achieve a massive victory across India.

From Theni constituency, with fervent support from his party cadre and many from his party allies, Thanga Tamilselvan, the candidate from DMK, an ally of Congress, filed his nomination.

Tension prevailed for a while when TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), an ally of BJP led NDA and pitted against DMK, approached the electoral office to file his nomination to contest from Theni constituency.

With a huge cadre strength, many followed Dhinakaran while on the move to the nomination filing. However, police force deployed at the scene, prevented many of those cadre from entering after closing the entrance gate.

Earlier, O Panneerselvam, former CM and Bodinayakkanur MLA, waited patiently to welcome Dhinakaran on his arrival, sources said.

From Tenkasi (Reserve) constituency, Dr K Krishnasamy, founder, Puthiya Tamilagam filed nomination. Krishnasamy of Puthiya Tamilagam, an ally of AIADMK, the political arch rival of ruling DMK, is contesting from Tenkasi for consecutive terms since 1998, sources said.