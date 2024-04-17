Cong, DMK have patent for corruption, says Rajnath

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the DMK and Congress have taken the patent for corruption. Addressing a public meeting, while campaigning for Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate C Narasimhan, the Minister said Tamil Nadu suffered a loss of Rs 4,600 crore due to sand smuggling.

“The drug smugglers arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau have links with the first family in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Claiming that India has taken the path of development after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government in the Centre, Singh said that its time for Tamil Nadu to lead a developed India.

“Because of DMK’s family politics, there is no scope for youth from Tamil Nadu to develop. So, the BJP is the natural choice of the youth. Has corruption come down despite DMK being in power in Tamil Nadu for so many years? The Congress-DMK alliance cannot strengthen the nation’s security,” he said, adding that the INDIA alliance will not last long after Lok Sabha polls as they are hurting religious sentiments of people.

“They intend to destroy Shakti, which is the power of the goddess of women. The INDIA alliance parties also purportedly insulted and opposed installation of ‘sengol’ in Parliament,” he added.