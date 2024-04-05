CM Stalin, Rahul to campaign in Kovai

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin will jointly campaign for the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls in Coimbatore on April 12.

According to a release issued by the DMK high command on Thursday, Chief Minister Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a massive rally at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore on April 12. The campaign is likely to give a massive boost to all already buoyant opposition in Tamil Nadu, mainly Coimbatore where DMK’s ‘Ganapathy’ Rajkumar takes on BJP state president K Annamalai and AIADMK candidate ‘Singai’ Ramachandran.

The former AICC president is also expected to campaign for his party candidates during the visit to the state. The meeting would be the first major convergence of top INDIA bloc leaders in the state ever since the alliance was put together at the national-level against PM Narendra Modi led BJP. The Coimbatore rally would also be the first major campaign event of the AICC leadership since the notification of the Parliamentary polls.

It has been reliably learnt that former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to hit the campaign trail in TN, which is among the states the opposition is comfortably positioned. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Vadra could make a surprise visit to muster support for party candidates in TN on the sidelines of her campaign in Kerala.