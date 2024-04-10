CM Stalin asks “migratory bird” Modi if he can guarantee on promises like DMK

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “migratory bird” seeking sanctuary in Tamil Nadu during election season and said that the PM has come up with guarantees after his fake Gujarat Model and Chowkidar images were exposed.

In a loaded message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Dear Mr Prime Minister. Just like birds coming to a sanctuary during a season, the Prime Minister hovers around Tamil Nadu during election season.”

Remarking that the Prime Minister has come up with guarantee cards for the 2024 elections after his fake Gujarat model and Chowkidaar images were laid bare, Stalin listed out various poll promises of the DMK and asked, “Can you make these guarantees?”



Among the DMK poll promises Chief Minister Stalin dared the PM to offer guarantee on were the conduct of caste census, lifting 50% reservation ceiling, exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, reverting education to the State list, waiver of education loans, minimum support price for farm produce, independent functioning of ED, CBI and income tax department, reduction of fuel prices, transparent inquiry into Vyapam and Electoral Bonds scam and retrieval of Indian territory encroached by China, scrapping of Agnipath scheme, repeal of CAA and release of funds for Chennai Metro Rail phase-II as was agreed.

“Are you ready to guarantee all this? Otherwise, your guarantee would be exposed again as one that applies only to the ‘Made in BJP’ washing machine that paints saffron on the corruption tainted persons,” Stalin remarked, with a hashtag #AnswerModi.