Challenges of being a first-time voter

CHENNAI: Elections are public festivals made colourful by the aged and the young who come to vote. DT Next interacted with one category of them, the first-time voters, in Chennai and found that they were excited to vote, but many were not aware of details like the names of the candidates, and parties contesting the elections.

“I am aware of the rights and responsibilities of being a voter and also look into the importance of casting the vote as it determines the future of the country for the next five years,” said Faathik P.

Another voter Sebrin said that she was aware of the current political scenario of the country and analysing the situation a vote is cast for a change.

Gayathri Saikrishnan, another first-time voter said, ”One issue I found as a first-time voter is that many youngsters are unaware of the importance of casting the votes. For instance, many of my classmates did not cast their vote. They are unaware of the importance of electoral democracy”. She also said when there were discussions about the elections most of them were not aware of the difference between the Lok Sabha elections and the state Assembly elections. It is necessary to educate the youth in schools and colleges about the importance of it, she added.