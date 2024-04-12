Centre partial towards Madurai AIIMS project, slams Kamal

MADURAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, founder president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) questioned the partiality shown by the BJP government in taking up the AIIMS Hospital project in Tamil Nadu. While garnering votes for CPM’s SuVenkatesan, sitting MP and contestant from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, Kamal said foundation stone for the AIIMS project at Thoppur in Madurai was laid in 2019, but similar projects announced during the same period for the BJP ruled states, including Bihar were commissioned and dedicated to people.

‘Madurai and DMK are inseparable’

During his campaign at Anaiyur in Madurai on Thursday evening, Kamal said Madurai and DMK were inseparable and himself too. It’s Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, former DMK president and chief minister, who’s instrumental in developing and transforming Madurai into a modern city with more infrastructure. Madurai was upgraded to Corporation when Karunanidhi was at the helm and the city had the High Court bench with all his strenuous efforts. Following in his father’s footsteps Chief Minister MK Stalin brought Kalaignar centenary library, Kalaignar centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena in Madurai and a museum at Keeladi to uphold the virtues of the rich Tamil culture and history. Further, he said the candidate Venkatesan, who’s also known as ‘Keeladi Nayagan,’ rendered service for the good of the public in his constituency. Venkatesan managed to help many students get educational loans.