Celebrities Take the Political Stage: From Bollywood to Ballots

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut is leading as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Other Bollywood figures like Arun Govil, Hema Malini, and Suresh Gopi are also in electoral contention. Ranaut faces Vikramaditya Singh. The NDA is nearing the 300-seat mark, surpassing the magic figure of 272.

Actor Kangana Ranaut appears poised to transition from Bollywood to the Lok Sabha, leading by a margin of over 75,000 votes as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, according to Election Commission trends.

Ranaut, a four-time National Award-winning actor, is competing against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. Meanwhile, 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil trails from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency by over 20,000 votes, where Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma is leading.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura, is ahead by over 2 lakh votes against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar. BJP's Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Kerala, is leading by over 73,000 votes, while Shatrughan Sinha, campaigning for Trinamool Congress from Asansol, West Bengal, leads by over 47,000 votes against BJP's Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

BJP candidates Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are ahead in Northeast Delhi and Gorakhpur by 1 lakh and 41,000 votes respectively. Notably trailing is BJP's Locket Chatterjee in Hooghly, West Bengal, where TMC's Rachna Banerjee leads by over 34,000 votes. As per the trends, the NDA is close to the 300 mark, comfortably exceeding the magic figure of 272 while the opposition INDIA bloc makes significant gains.