Caste is not a factor in Theni, but performance of candidate matters

MADURAI: Theni, one of the key Lok Sabha constituencies in South Tamil Nadu, faces an uphill battle this year. A tight competition is on between key contenders in a three-cornered contest between DMK, its archrival AIADMK and BJP-backed AMMK.

Going by the mood of the people on the ground, the outcome of the April 19 poll remains unpredictable in the constituency.

With just days left for campaigning, the ruling DMK set its eyes on Theni, the only LS constituency, where it conceded electoral defeat in 2019 and is keen to get a win this time. When Udhayanidhi Stalin, Youth Welfare Minister, campaigned for Thanga Tamilselvan, the DMK candidate, in Theni, he appealed to the party cadre to ensure his victory by a huge margin of three lakh votes. Udhayanidhi assured that steps would be taken to increase water storage level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet by strengthening the baby dam, implement Dindigul-Sabarimala railway broad gauge project, construction of check dam across Kottakudi river and setting up of industries for value addition in fruits, including grapes and banana, which are largely grown in Theni district.

According to T Perumal, national vice president, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vadipatti, Madurai, no desiltation work was done for over 10 years in the Vaigai river, which originates from Theni and flows through its five neighboring districts to cater to drinking water needs of people and also for agriculture.

Despite its vintage nature, Theni, which is popularly known as ‘Sorga Bhoomi,’ blessed abundantly by nature with hilly areas and magnificent waterfalls, tourism is yet to be tapped, Pon Katchikannan from Surulipatti, said adding that the government could think about establishing cold chamber for horticultural produce and winery by making use of indigenous ‘Cumbum Panneer grape’ variety.





N Selvakumar of Erasakkanaickanur village said three contenders of key political parties in the fray were friends and remained in one party earlier. But now, they’re contesting on behalf of different parties. Caste is not a factor here, but several voters overwhelmingly rewarded those who stepped up to the mark, delivered the goods and won the hearts of people, he said.



Declaring it a two-cornered contest, Thanga Tamilselvan, who remains optimistic, said prospects for winning from Theni are very bright this time. Now, the election battle is between the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, Thanga Tamilselvan, who is pitted against AIADMK’s VT Narayanasamy, said.

Taking advantage of being the son of Theni soil, Tamilselvan ruled out AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who’s contesting from Theni on behalf of BJP, as a competitor in the race, Terming Dhinakaran an ‘outsider,’ said he has no base voters from this soil. But, with the aid of social media and few other media channels, Dhinakaran’s creating an illusion that he gained support in Theni and trying to project himself as an influential personality in the political arena. Only because of AIADMK, Dhinakaran secured a win from Periyakulam LS constituency in 1999. But, even when the AIADMK was at its supremacy, the same Dhinakaran got defeated by his rival contender, Tamilselvan recalled.

Earlier, when Thanga Tamilselvan contested from Theni representing AIADMK in 2009, he went down to INC’s JM Aaroon Rashid, after being narrowly defeated. In the 2014 election battle, Tamilselvan, who contested on behalf of AMMK, came third.

On the other hand, the AIADMK, which prided itself on taking advantage of its previous scores, is confident of achieving a hat trick from Theni in 2024.