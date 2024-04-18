Cast your vote and get a 5 % discount at restaurants on Saturday in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In Chengalpattu district, after casting their votes on Friday's parliamentary election, voters can avail food from hotels with a 5% discount on Saturday, said the district administration on Thursday.

The Chengalpattu district administration has announced that this initiative, aimed at encouraging 100% voter turnout in this parliamentary election and motivating young voters to participate in the democratic process.

When purchasing food in Chengalpattu district, if voters show the indelible ink mark affixed to their fingers after they cast their votes, they will receive a 5% discount on the food from restaurants. The district administration has informed that this applies with the consent of the eatery owners across the Chengalpattu district. It is also stated that this will be available for tourists arriving at Mamallapuram as well.