BJP workers protest as over 800 names goes missing from voters list in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: BJP functionaries resorted to protest alleging that names of around 830 voters went missing from the electoral list in Kavundampalayam area in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

A large number of voters who turned up to exercise their franchise at booth no 214 in Angappa School were disappointed as their names did not figure in the electoral list.

Of the total 1,353 voters in the local body polls, only the names of 523 voters figured for this parliamentary poll.

As the information of the missing voters issue spread out, the local BJP functionaries arrived and questioned the election authorities.

They then resorted to a sit-in protest. Soon, the party’s Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan arrived and held talks with officials.

The aggrieved voters have decided to submit a petition to the District Election Officer demanding a re-poll in this booth.