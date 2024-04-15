BJP wants to get rid of Indian constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the BJP intends to get rid of the constitution and wipe away the glorious history and tradition of people in Tamil Nadu.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the nature of our country. The Congress talks about giving power to people, panchayat, labourers and farmers. India should be run by millions of leaders in every city. But it’s pure ignorance by Modi to say one leader, one nation and one language. This Lok Sabha polls is a fight with people on one side and on the other side is the ideology of the RSS,” he said, while addressing a gathering of tea farmers in the Nilgiris.

Claiming that the role of the country’s leadership should be to empower people, Gandhi said the BJP wants to get rid of the constitution to ensure that ‘you don’t speak Tamil anymore.’

“There is not one good thing for the poor in BJP’s manifesto. What are the big promises of BJP? Holding the Olympic games in India and sending one person to the moon,” he said.

But every single guarantee by Congress is for people, youth, workers and women of India. “If congress comes to power, one woman member of a poor family will be given Rs one lakh per year, wages of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, Anganwadi and Asha workers will be doubled,” he said.

Further, the Congress leader said the useless Agniveer scheme imposed on the army will be scrapped; abolish the system of employment through contractors and jobs provided in PSUs and government sectors.

“A caste survey will be done to know how the wealth of the country is divided among OBC, Dalits, tribals, minorities and poor class people,” he said.

Earlier, the helicopter in which Rahul Gandhi arrived from Mysuru was checked by the sleuths of the flying squad. He then left for Wayanad.