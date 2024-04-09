‘BJP uplifts states ruled by Oppn’

TIRUCHY: There are only two defence corridors in India, one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu and this shows how the BJP government gives due importance to Tamil Nadu despite the party not ruling the state, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Campaigning for Nagapattinam BJP candidate SGM Ramesh Govind at Tiruvarur, Rajnath Singh said, Prime Minister’s continuous efforts for the past 10 years yielded fruit and India has become fifth largest economy in the world. The country once imported defence equipment have been producing aircraft carrier ships like INS Vikrant and even export of defence equipment skyrocketed from Rs 600 crore to Rs 26,000 crore, the Union Minister said.

Stating that the BJP government has been spending the entire 100 paise for the people development programmes, the Defence Minister said, earlier, 14 paise went to the politicians while 6 paise went to the corrupt persons. “Until, 2014, only 10 to 12 km of road was laid per day and after Modi became Prime Minister, 37 to 40 km has been laid per day and thus, 3.50 lakh km roads have been laid for the past nine years,” the Minister said.

While, the number of airports have increased from 74 to 148 after 2014. Similarly, there were only seven AIIMS in the country until Modi became the Prime Minister but now, as many as 22 new AIIMS are being established across the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that there are only two defence corridors in the country – one in UP and the other in TN and this shows how the BJP is committed to develop the state, which they do not rule.

He said that the BJP’s main objective is to develop the nation, but the ideology of INDIA bloc is to develop their own families and so they have started to abuse Prime Minister Modi who has always thought of developing the nation.