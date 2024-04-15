BJP upholds social justice, PM’s cabinet is proof: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state unit president K Annamalai on Sunday said the party truly upholds social justice, in an apparent response to rival parties’ attempts to pin down the saffron party on this front.

Addressing a public gathering in Coimbatore, the BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave political recognition and representation in his cabinet to all communities. “If voters want social justice, they should vote for BJP,” he said after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Attacking the DMK and AIADMK, Annamalai said the MPs from both these parties failed to take the schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people in the last ten years.

“They didn’t work for the development of their constituencies and also remained a silent spectator in parliament. They impede the growth of Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies. It is the BJP that strives for the development of farmers and the industrial sector,” Annamalai added that he will ensure better employment opportunities, road facilities and desilting of water bodies to improve ground water table in Coimbatore while seeking votes.

The BJP president also assured to resolve the issues faced by brick kiln units and establish industrial hubs to generate employment for youth. The BJP leader charged that DMK failed to increase the days of work to 150 under the rural job guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) as promised in its election manifesto.