BJP strewing seeds of hatred: Stalin

MADURAI: To defeat facism and protect India, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appealed to the people to vote for the Congress-DMK led INDI Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. To garner votes in favour of Congress candidates Vijay Vasanth (Kanniyakumari), C. Robert Bruce (Tirunelveli) and Tharahai Cuthbert (Vilavancode Assembly by-poll), the DMK president Stalin in a rally at Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district on Monday evening, cautioned people saying if Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government comes back, the peaceful India will turn into a violent and aggressive nation.

Citing the riot torn Manipur as an example, he said several people lived lives of fear and desperation as refugees in their own state. Many injured riot victims cried and screamed when a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu met them in Manipur. Hence, Stalin reiterated that if the BJP was voted to power again, it would certainly weaken our integrity and unity.

Further hitting out at the BJP, he said the saffron party is strewing seeds of hatred to divide and rule to spoil India. BJP is the enemy of Tamil race and Tamil Nadu and, hence any vote for the BJP would be detrimental to the growth of Tamil Nadu. While the BJP has neglected to care for the people of Tamil Nadu, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK ruined Tamil Nadu. Hence, both the BJP and the AIADMK should be defeated simultaneously.

The democratic spirit of Indian brethren should win over the facist and religious centric BJP. Keeping it in mind, he said people should vote for the INDI Alliance towards achieving progressive growth of the entire nation.

Coming down heavily on Modi, he asked whether the Prime Minister could mention a single development project or a welfare scheme implemented for the benefit of Tamil Nadu during his ten-year regime.

When Chennai and southern districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli suffered a natural disaster in December last, Modi did not even visit those affected areas. Even when Modi came to Tamil Nadu for campaign, he did not speak words of solace to console those affected.