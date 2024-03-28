BJP should be sent home, says A Raja

COIMBATORE: DMK leader and sitting MP A Raja on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attempts to bring dictatorship rule, should be defeated and sent packing home.

Addressing the media, after filing his nomination to contest in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, Raja said corruption and religious extremism has ruined India’s political ethics.

“The BJP, which intends to destroy languages, cultural identity and race to bring an autocratic rule, should be sent home,” he said.

Before filing nomination, Raja paid tributes to former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the DMK office. As party cadres fired crackers, in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the police are conducting an inquiry.

In his affidavit, the DMK leader has declared movable assets worth Rs 3.73 crore and Rs 2.88 crore on his daughter Mayuri.

He does not possess any immovable assets and inherited family property worth Rs 9.79 lakh while his daughter has Rs 15.43 lakh.

Raja has Rs 86 lakh in bank deposits and Rs 5.26 lakh for his daughter. He had invested Rs 1.99 crore in share market and Rs 60 lakh by his daughter.

Raja has 108 sovereigns of jewels worth Rs 52.63 lakh and his daughter has 397 sovereigns worth Rs 1.93 crore. He also has a liability in bank and financial institutions for Rs 19.484 lakhs and is facing seven police cases.