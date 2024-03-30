BJP received huge electoral bonds to spend on votes, says Kanimozhi

COIMBATORE: DMK deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi on Friday asked why the BJP received huge amounts in electoral bonds, when their candidate does not spend anything.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, the DMK leader said Annamalai claims that he will not spend even a single ‘paisa’ for votes. “Then, why did the BJP receive electoral bonds for so many crores? But the DMK does not have any necessity to buy votes as our candidates are in the fray by trusting in welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin,” she said.

Replying to a query on Annamalai’s claim of victory in Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, Kanimozhi quipped that it’s his right to dream of winning the seat by securing 60 per cent or even 90 per cent votes.

“But, I am confident that DMK will fetch the real victory. People are clear that the INDIA bloc should form a government in the centre as welfare projects implemented by DMK have reached them and are firm that BJP shouldn’t come,” she said.

Earlier, while campaigning for DMK candidate ‘Ganapathy’ Rajkumar from an open vehicle, Kanimozhi said women and children are feeling unsafe after BJP came to power. “The BJP cannot betray people by doing religious politics. Because of GST, around 50,000 MSME units were affected in this region,” she said.

Attacking the AIADMK, Kanimozhi also questioned why the party’s general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami is silent when it comes to criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite his claims of break up.

“He continues to blame the DMK by assuming this as an assembly poll,” she said.

Stating that BJP tries to create an image that DMK is against Hindu’s, Kanimozhi said that BJP is a party that is against all sections of people.

“The schemes brought out by the DMK have been benefiting a majority of people. The BJP is betraying people with religion, but its strategy will not work out in Tamil Nadu,” she said. Kanimozhi also said DMK’s victory is a foregone conclusion, but the competition during campaigns among other parties is only for the second spot.