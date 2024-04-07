BJP leader Kushboo pulls out of LS poll campaign, cites injury

CHENNAI: BJP leader Kushboo Sundar, the actor-turned-politician who has been a big draw for the saffron party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Tamil Nadu, has pulled out of the campaign.

In her letter to BJP president JP Nadda, she cited an injury that she suffered five years ago as the reason for the decision.

In her letter, she wrote “I reach out to you with a heart full of gratitude yet a measure of sadness.

Life, as we know it, is unpredictable. At times, when we feel we are at our best, it presents us with trials that test the very limits of our endurance. I, too, find myself at such a crossroad. Following an unfortunate accident in Delhi in 2019, I sustained a tailbone fracture. This injury has plagued me for the past five years, resisting healing despite ongoing treatment.

I was strictly advised by my medical team not to campaign as that would aggrevate and worsen my condition. As a dedicated Karyakarta and a follower of our Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi ji, I continued to work and campaign as much as i could, despite the pain and agony, much against my doctor's advice as a true dedicated BJP warrior. As expected, the condition has worsened.

After multiple consultations and deliberate consideration, the medical team overseeing my case has advised that I undergo a necessary procedure aimed at hastening the healing process. Though it's not a major or life-threatening procedure, It is a step I cannot delay, as doing so may compromise my recovery and future well-being.

Regrettably, this development demands that I significantly reduce my activities, particularly those that involve extensive travel and prolonged periods of sitting, both of which are integral to election campaigning. This means, with a heavy heart, I must announce a pause in my active participation in the current election campaign.”

“The thought of not being able to contribute my utmost in this crucial time is profoundly disheartening. However, I shall continue to support and be part of the campaign, taking the policies and schemes of BJP to the people through my social network. I believe in facing our challenges with courage and making decisions that are in the best interest of all, including my health.

Your encouragement fuels my spirit and strengthens my resolve to come back stronger.l promise to keep you all updated on my recovery and return soon.

In the meantime, I look forward to seeing our Prime Minister taking oath for consecutive 3rd time and cheering the loudest from wherever I am.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and understanding during this period. Your solidarity is my beacon of hope.

With utmost gratitude and love,” her letter stated.