‘BJP, AIADMK fighting for second slot’

CHENNAI: In a freewheeling interview, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan shares his views on how AIADMK and BJP are now fighting a power struggle of one-upmanship. The Left leader slams AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for ‘going silent’ on BJP and says that the DMK-led alliance will sweep the LS polls. Speaking to G Jagannath he admits a slide in CPM’s vote share, but espoused confidence that people will soon realise the limitations of identity politics

•BJP is projecting itself as main opposition, eyeing to unseat AIADMK. Will it have any impact?

Losing the bigger alliance partner AIADMK is itself a big setback for the BJP. They could not win seats when they contested together in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and subsequently in the 2021 Assembly polls. It’s apparent. Both parties might end up forfeiting deposits in many constituencies.

• What is your view of their political strategies? Especially AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami not criticising the BJP?

There is a duality in BJP’s stance. For instance it’s state unit president K Annamalai termed late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa as corrupt politician, but PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on both Jayalalithaa and MGR. BJP hasn’t been able to come clear why they snapped ties (with AIADMK).

What we are witnessing is a power struggle of one-upmanship between the two parties. Both the parties are getting exposed and are mainly fighting for the second slot with the DMK-led alliance poised to win all the 40 LS seats in TN and Puducherry.

• What is the poll plank of the CPM in the state?

First and foremost, we firmly believe that politics and religion should be set apart. Government and religion too should remain separate. What we say is that religion should not be used as a political tool. Secondly, we are of the view that the governments aren’t there for the development of the corporates alone. People’s livelihood, employment, price rise and issues faced by the farmers are sacrificed at the altar of corporates by this BJP government. That’s what is the thrust we are giving this election. For that to happen, we need a regime change. The corporates can survive without government support, but not the commoners. On the contrary, the present Union government is focused only on corporate welfare.

• The I-T department has issued tax collection notices to opposition parties, including CPM. How do you respond to it?

This (BJP) government at the Centre has been using central agencies to target opposition. Attempts were made to intimidate the parties and their leaders. Some of them were arrested too. We are witnessing the same old strategy even after the announcement of the polls. The democratic functioning of the political parties is at stake because of highhanded arrests made by the Centre. Such actions are aimed at forcing opposition leaders to join the BJP. It only shows their dictatorial nature.

• BJP has tried to pin down DMK over Katchatheevu. Do you think the issue will have any impact?

I don’t believe it. If Narendra Modi was so keen on retrieving Katchatheevu what was he doing for the last 10 years? As the Prime Minister, he should have spoken about it in Parliament and consulted the Opposition parties. But, he did not utter a word all through his 10 years of rule. Two cases are pending in the Supreme Court over the Katchatheevu issue, including one filed by late chief minister Jayalalithaa. But, the BJP is raking up the issue for the sake of polls.

• Left have been facing electoral setbacks. Will there be a turnaround in this poll?

I don’t deny the fact. There is a slide in our electoral performance and vote share. When the people are being mobilised on the lines of identity politics, religion and caste, there will be a setback for the working class movement. The economic woes squeezing people will soon make people realise the limitations of such identity politics.