At Senthilbalaji's home turf Karur, Udhayanidhi says jailed ex-minister will be released soon

TIRUCHY: Former minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested under a framed case, will walk free soon as all the legal fight has been stepped up and he would soon meet the cadre from Karur, said Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at Manapparai, Karur Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday.

Campaigning for Karur Congress candidate S Jothimani, the Minister said, the present Lok Sabha polls is a part of struggle to upkeep the state sovereignty as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoiled the democracy of the country and has been showing a step motherly treatment to non-BJP ruled states. “For instance, Tamil Nadu gets just 29 paise for one rupee as GST while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get Rs 7 and 3 respectively,” he said.

He enlisted the achievements of the state government and said that the DMK has several plans to uplift the people of Tamil Nadu and will certainly fulfil the election manifesto and fix Rs 500 for gas, Rs 75 for petrol and 65 for diesel. “We have fulfilled most of the promises given during the Assembly election and would fulfil the promises of the Lok Sabha manifesto once INDIA bloc comes to power,” he said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that former minister Senthilbalaji was arrested on framed cases and the state has been standing with him. “The legal fight have been intensified and Senthilbalaji will soon walk free and meet the cadre in Karur,” he said.

Udhayanidhi was on a whirlwind campaign on Thursday. He campaigned for Jothimani (Karur Congress candidate), then proceeded to Tiruchy and campaigned for Durai Vaiko (MDMK) and later went to Thanjavur and campaigned for S Murasoli (DMK). He said that he had campaigned for almost 11 days continuously and has covered 23 constituencies so far.