Annamalai takes a dig at DMK on cricket stadium

CHENNAI: Responding to the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s one more poll promise of constructing a new cricket stadium in Coimbatore, the BJP state president and a candidate for Coimbatore, K Annamalai on Sunday came down heavily and said the electoral stunts of DMK cannot deceive the youth and the sports enthusiasts.

“The electoral stunts of DMK cannot deceive the youth and the sports enthusiasts in Coimbatore as they have grown increasingly vigilant, “ Annamalai said in a social media post quoting the CM Stalin’s post.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, the saffron party leader said, “DMK is a party that couldn’t construct a new bus terminus in Coimbatore in the last three years. It is today promising a stadium that should be regarded as the joke of the year and deserves slow clapping from the people of Coimbatore.”

He further reminded Stalin that the 511 poll promises given by the DMK in 2021 remain unfulfilled.

“You (Stalin) first try to attend to those before making further promises after sensing defeat, “ he said.

Earlier in the day, State Minister for Industries and DMK’s in-charge for Coimbatore LS constituency, TRB Rajaa requested the Chief Minister MK Stalin through his social media page to establish a brand new world class multi-purpose Coimbatore International Cricket Stadium.

Considering Rajaa’s request, CM Stalin announced that his government will make efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore.

“As highlighted by TN minister TRB Rajaa, this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu’s second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai’s iconic MAC stadium.

Our government and sports minister Udhayanidhi are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, “ Stalin said in a social media post.

Later in the day, State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin thanked the Chief Minister for his poll promise of establishing a new cricket stadium in Coimbatore and said his department will give priority in all ways and work with determination to fulfil their new poll promise.

Toddy shops should be opened by closing Tasmac

Tasmac shops should be closed and instead toddy shops opened in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said. He said during an election campaign that toddy shops will generate an income for farmers.

“Toddy shops function in Kerala. The State government refuses to close Tasmac shops as it earns revenue of Rs 50,000 crore through them. Time has come to destroy the culture of ganja and drugs,” he said.

Attacking the DMK alliance for lacking a Prime Minister candidate, Annamalai said he will ensure that schemes implemented by the Central government reaches the lower strata of the society without corruption.

“I will strive to be a link between people and the central government in resolving the issues,” he said, while exuding confidence that the BJP will win the parliamentary polls in over 400 seats.