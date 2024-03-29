Begin typing your search...

Amid super rich, 2 Left nominees declare assets worth around Rs 1 cr

While many of its alliance and rival party candidates have declared assets running into crores of rupees, both Selvaraj and Sachithanantham, declared assets worth around a crore.

ByG JagannathG Jagannath|29 March 2024 2:17 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-29 02:18:35.0  )
Amid super rich, 2 Left nominees declare assets worth around Rs 1 cr
X

CHENNAI: Amidst a growing tribe of crorepati candidates in the polls two candidates, representing the Left parties, stand out in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. CPI’s Nagapattinam candidate V Selvaraj and CPM’s Dindigul candidate R Sachithanantham are relatively less wealthy candidates when compared to their well-to-do peers.

While many of its alliance and rival party candidates have declared assets running into crores of rupees, both Selvaraj and Sachithanantham, declared assets worth around a crore.

Nagapattinam candidate Selvaraj has declared in his affidavit that he has Rs 5,000 cash and a total asset of Rs 56,994.40. He owns a hut on a free house site given by the state government in 1995 valued at Rs 50,000.

As he is a full-time party worker, his wife Jeevarekha who works in Tiruvarur District Fastrack Mahila Court reportedly supports the family. As per his affidavit, his wife has a total asset valued at Rs one crore including land inherited by her and she has a liability of Rs 28.53 lakh.

CPM’s Dindigul candidate R Sachithanantham has declared a total asset of Rs 18.69 lakh including 5.68 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 10 lakh and has a house valued at Rs 4 lakh. As a fulltime party worker, CPM pays him a monthly salary of Rs 13,250. He and his wife are reportedly having a debt of Rs 7.85 lakh.

TamilnaduLok Sabha electionsCPI’s Nagapattinam candidateLS PollsLS polls 2024
G Jagannath

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X