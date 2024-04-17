All set for V Day on April 19

CHENNAI: With 6.23 crore voters, the State would go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The bypoll for Vilavancode Assembly constituency would be held along with the general elections. The election campaign would come to an end at 6 pm on Thursday.

The Commission has been taking measures to improve the voting percentage in the general elections. It deployed 190 companies of paramilitary on election duty to ensure free and fair polls and as many as 950 candidates are in the fray, according to the TN State Election Commission.

The State recorded a slight dip in voting percentage from 2014 (73.74%) to 2019 (72.47%). In 2009, the state witnessed 73.02% voting. The Commission has been taking efforts to create awareness among first time voters and also conducting programmes to enhance the overall voting percentage in this poll.

He added the Commission has seized cash Rs 162.47 crore and narcotics worth Rs 1.03 crore since the model code of conduct came into effect.

On postal votes, he said a total of 66,461 electorate aged 85 years and above have exercised their franchise through postal vote.

On a full page advertisement of the BJP, which was published without the approval of the media monitoring committee, Sahoo said that they have issued a show case notice, seeking their explanation.