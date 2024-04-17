AIADMK will finish third in all 40 LS constituencies, says Dhinakaran

MADURAI: TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary, who’s contesting from Theni LS constituency in alliance with the BJP in the State, said on Tuesday that he would not accept cash for votes bribery in the run up to the polls.

After explaining his party’s election manifesto, Dhinakaran said he lost the election in his last contest by a thin margin of 21,000 votes and it is not necessary to explain about that situation at this point of time. On the other hand, the AMMK leader said that he volunteers to financially help those in need at any time.

During his campaign at Puthipuram, two girls sought help to pursue their education as their father is struggling to feed the family, which is devoid of money, but apart from election, as an individual he went forward to help them continue their education, Dhinakaran told reporters, adding that people of this soil were aware of his deeds for their welfare. ‘I see the people of Theni as my relatives and do not agree with giving away cash of Rs 200, Rs 300 or Rs 500’, Dhinakaran said.

Further responding to a query, he said the AIADMK led front would come to third place in polls to the 39 LS constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the one from Puducherry.

Highlighting the manifesto, Dhinakaran said that he would fulfill the promise of establishing airport at Theni under UDAN scheme and increase the water storage level to 152 feet in Mullaperiyar dam to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu and safeguard the interests of farmers and the long-pending demand for desilting the Vaigai river would be fulfilled with the financial support from the Centre.