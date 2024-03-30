Begin typing your search...

AIADMK Madurai candidate trolled online for on-stage goof up

He held on to binoculars and posed as if looking into it and said, “Even when looking through binoculars I can’t find any development work done by them.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 March 2024 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-29 21:30:42.0  )
P Saravanan

CHENNAI: Madurai AIADMK candidate P Saravanan has been trolled on social media for using covered binoculars on stage.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madurai, he held on to binoculars and posed as if looking into it and said, “Even when looking through binoculars I can’t find any development work done by them,” trying to take a swipe at the DMK. To his misfortune, he had left the lens cover closed, leading to meme makers making fun of him on the social media.

DTNEXT Bureau

