AIADMK Madurai candidate trolled online for on-stage goof up

CHENNAI: Madurai AIADMK candidate P Saravanan has been trolled on social media for using covered binoculars on stage.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madurai, he held on to binoculars and posed as if looking into it and said, “Even when looking through binoculars I can’t find any development work done by them,” trying to take a swipe at the DMK. To his misfortune, he had left the lens cover closed, leading to meme makers making fun of him on the social media.