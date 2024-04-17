AIADMK leaders in a mystic world, cadre in BJP: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the AIADMK leaders are in a ‘mystic world’ and its cadre have all joined the BJP in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, the BJP leader said the AIADMK’s cadre have quit the party and joined BJP as they have understood that the election is to choose a Prime Minister.

“Though the election campaign is coming to an end, the AIADMK does not know its Prime Minister candidate. It is a mystic world dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. But the BJP’s strength could be seen everywhere and neutral voters have pledged their support for Modi,” he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin brought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Coimbatore out of fear of defeat, Annamalai said “In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is a friend of Communist, but is a rival in Wayanad. Police should initiate action against Gandhi for violating traffic rules by jumping over the median to visit a sweet shop, instead of crossing the road on the zebra crossings.”

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win in double digit in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said the NDA alliance has fixed a target of winning 25 seats in the State. “In some constituencies, it will be a close fight and in others it will be a three-cornered battle. The BJP is expecting a favourable verdict,” he said.

Annamalai promised to produce and supply Bharat coconut oil in PDS outlets, upgrade Coimbatore railway station on international standards and implement Annamalaiyar-Nallaru water scheme.