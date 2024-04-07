‘AIADMK is only saviour of fishermen’

MADURAI: Anwhar Raajhaa, a former AIADMK MP, stated that the AIADMK is the only party that has stood up for the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen and that his party has a strong chance of winning in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The state government intensified relief and restoration operations after the December 2004 tsunami severely damaged parts of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.

Even though the coastal district of Ramanathapuram was not affected by the disastrous tsunami, J. Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister, provided relief support to the Ramanathapuram fishermen in the aftermath of Tsunami. Almost 28,000 fishermen benefited from it. On behalf of the fishermen, Raajhaa said placed recommendations before Jayayalalithaa emphasizing the need to help the fishermen. Each of those beneficiaries with fisher identity cards was then included in the Tsunami housing scheme and finally got concrete houses. It’s a humanitarian gesture aimed not at securing votes, Raajhaa told DTNext on Saturday.

Criticising Modi, he wondered why after long years, Modi’s recalling the controversial Katchatheevu issue when days are drawing close to the LS polls. Congress and DMK were responsible for ceding Katchatheevu to Lanka, the BJP government did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu.