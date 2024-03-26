2024 last opportunity to save nation, says Manickam Tagore

MADURAI: The upcoming 2024 LS polls assume greater significance since it’s aimed at safeguarding the democracy of India. This election could be the last opportunity to protect India from the fascist force, Manickam Tagore, the sitting Congress MP from Virudhunagar, said on Monday after filing his nomination before the Virudhunagar Returning Officer.

The two-time MP, who’s contesting for the fourth consecutive term since 2009, said he’s immensely delighted to contest and to achieve victory from Virudhunagar this time also. Unlike previous elections, this LS poll scheduled to be conducted next month, is for the good of the entire country as democracy seemed on the verge of eclipse.

Over the last 50 days, two Chief Ministers from various states were arrested and jailed by the BJP government’s Enforcement Directorate personnel to threaten the opposition. The accounts of Congress party were frozen and funds of Rs.400 crore raised during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Unity walk were also frozen by the IT Department.

The Enforcement Directorate’s making false charges against politicians of the opposition parties with intent to threaten them. Even several ministers were stripped of powers and responsibilities. Citing these, Tagore doubted whether democracy would prevail in India or else it would be like Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule of law in India. Further talking to reporters, Tagore said the Virudhunagar constituency is being continuously neglected by the BJP government as many demands raised in the Parliament House remain ignored.

The much-awaited AIIMS Hospital project in Madurai, Textile park in Aruppukottai and Madurai- Aruppukottai railway project only remains in papers and there’s no concrete action to take off these projects announced by the BJP government.

Over the last five years, demands were made repeatedly to make export trade of crackers manufactured in Sivakasi through Thoothukudi seaport to various countries as it could be a welcome fillip for the manufacturers and workforce also, but all in vain, he said.