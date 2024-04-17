1,425 kg gold returned

CHENNAI: The flying and static surveillance teams have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 1,284 crore, including 1,425 kg gold that was confiscated in Kancheepuram, said officials.

The Commission has obtained a detailed report from the Income Taxes department regarding the seizure of 1,425 kg of gold that belongs to Brinks India a couple of days ago.

The Excises department has also given its consent, approving the return of the gold to the firm, said a senior official in the TN Election Commission.