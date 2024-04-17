Begin typing your search...

The Commission has obtained a detailed report from the Income Taxes department regarding the seizure of 1,425 kg of gold that belongs to Brinks India a couple of days ago.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 April 2024 10:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-16 22:46:18.0  )
1,425 kg gold returned
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The flying and static surveillance teams have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 1,284 crore, including 1,425 kg gold that was confiscated in Kancheepuram, said officials.

The Excises department has also given its consent, approving the return of the gold to the firm, said a senior official in the TN Election Commission.

