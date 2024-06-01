Lok Sabha election 2024: What does Thanthi TV exit poll say about Tamil Nadu results

CHENNAI: An exit poll by Thanthi TV predicted that the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu would secure 33-37 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, as the polling for the last phase ended today evening.

They also predicted that the BJP-led NDA alliance looked set to bag the union territory of Puducherry along with 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the numbers looked uncertain for the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, for the Villavancode assembly bypoll, the pollster anticipated a 47% chance to Congress' Tharahai Cuthbert, followed by BJP's Nanthini VS at 28%, and AIADMK's Rani U at 14%.

Here are highlights from Thanthi TV's exit poll survey:

1. Chennai Central: DMK's Dayanidhi Maran 41%, BJP's Vinoj P Selvam 26%, DMDK's B Parthasarathy 22%

2. Thoothukudi: DMK MP Kanimozhi has a 44% chance of winning

3. Dindigul: CPI(M)'s R Sachithanantham 40%, Mohamed Mubarak of SDPI (under AIADMK alliance) 32%, M Thilagabama of PMK (under NDA alliance) 17%

(% - chance of winning)

4. Kanchipuram - DMK 40, AIADMK 32, PMK 17

5. Thanjavur - DMK 42, BJP 27, DMDK 24

6. Arani: DMK 41, AIADMK 33, PMK 18

7. Pollachi: DMK 37, AIADMK 34, BJP 22

8. Ramanathapuram: IUML 35, OPS 33, AIADMK 22

9. Tiruvallur: Congress 37.4, DMDK 30.1, BJP 15

10. Kanniyakumari: Congress 40, BJP 34, AIADMK 16

11. Tiruchy: MDMK 38, AIADMK 31, AMMK 22

12. Perambalur: DMK 38, IJK 27, AIADMK 25

13. North Chennai: DMK 40, AIADMK 32, BJP 12

14. Dharmapuri: DMK 34, PMK 32, AIADMK 26

15. Tenkasi: DMK 37, Puthiya Tamilagam (under AIADMK alliance) 31, TMK 22

16. Cuddalore: Congress 38, PMK 27, DMDK 23

17. Tirunelveli: Congress 35, BJP 34, AIADMK 21,

18. Mayiladuthurai: Congress 36, AIADMK 27, PMK 20

19. Salem: DMK 41, AIADMK 36, PMK 13

20. Kallakurichi: DMK 39, AIADMK 36, PMK 16

21. Dindigul: CPM 40, SDPI 32, PMK 17

22. Nagapattinam: CPI 44, AIADMK 36, BJP 10

23. Karur: Congress 36, AIADMK 32, BJP 23

24. Madurai: CPM 35, AIADMK 29, BJP 23

24. Sivagangai: Congress 38, AIADMK 30, BJP 23

25. Arakkonam: DMK 40, AIADMK 30, PMK 21

26. Chidambaram: VCK 45, AIADMK 27, BJP 19

27. Tiruppur: CPI 37, AIADMK 32, BJP 23

28. Puducherry (UT): Congress 37, BJP 35, AIADMK 14

29. South Chennai: DMK 37, AIADMK 30, BJP 24

30. Villupuram: VCK 41, DMK 35, PMK 16

31. Erode: DMK 43, AIADMK 35, TMC 11

32. Tiruvannamalai: DMK 44, AIADMK 30, BJP 14

33. Theni: DMK 35, AMMK 31, AIADMK 21

34. Namakkal: KMDK 44, AIADMK 34, BJP 12

35. Coimbatore: DMK 31.5, AIADMK 31, BJP 30.5

(*Margin of error +/- 3%)

Background

An opinion poll survey by Thanthi TV in April had predicted 34 seats for the DMK-led INDIA alliance and the lone seat of Puducherry for the BJP-led NDA alliance. AIADMK's numbers seemed uncertain, according to the pre-poll survey.

The Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu were held in the first phase of the seven-phased elections on April 19. All 39 seats in the state went to polls simultaneously. Results for all the phases will be declared on June 4.

While the BJP is contesting on 23 seats, its smaller, regional allies are fighting on the rest of the seats. The BJP's allies include Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Meanwhile, the DMK and Congress are part of the INDIA Opposition alliance which also includes CPI, CPIM, VCK, IUML, and MDMK.

On the other hand, the AIADMK-led alliance includes parties like DMDK, PT, and SDPI.

(This is a developing story)