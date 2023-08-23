Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: 'Historic movement for a developed India'
CHENNAI: Chandrayaan-3 targets to make a landing close to where the second one attempted. The mission could make India the fourth country to make a soft landing after US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, and the first country to make its presence on the Moon's south polar region, justifying the fervent prayers that are being made across the nation for the mission's success.
The Chandrayaan-3 is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Lunar surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavours.
It all comes down to final 15 minutes, when the Lander Module carries out a technical manoeuvre, and transfers its high-speed horizontal position to a vertical one in order to facilitate a gentle descent on to the surface.
Live Updates
- 23 Aug 2023 1:08 PM GMT
#WATCH | ISRO Mission Control Centre in Bengaluru filled with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and celebrations as Chandrayaan-3 mission lands on the lunar surface pic.twitter.com/f9ygTMQbd4— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
- 23 Aug 2023 1:07 PM GMT
"This is the work of a generation of ISRO leadership and scientists. This is a journey we started with Chandrayaan-1, continued with Chandrayaan-2, and all the team that contributed to building Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 should be remembered and thanked while we celebrate Chandrayaan-3," says ISRO chief S Somanath.
- 23 Aug 2023 1:07 PM GMT
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
"We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he says.
- 23 Aug 2023 1:01 PM GMT
ISRO's achievement reflects saga of continuity, is truly fantastic, matter of pride that entire world looking up to ISRO: Congress
- 23 Aug 2023 12:59 PM GMT
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people behind this mission," says ISRO chief S Somanath as he introduces his team after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon.
- 23 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT
BJP & Congress extend their wishes to ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lander module makes soft landing on the Moon surface.
It is a momentous day for 140 crore Indians as India celebrates the successful landing of Chandrayaan III.— Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2023
With this, India has become the fourth nation to accomplish such a feat, preceding the US, Russia and China. However, landing on the lunar south pole is a frontier that no…
I heartily congratulate the team Chandrayaan, ISRO and all the scientists of the country. They worked hard for years to bring this moment to fruition.— BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2023
PM @narendramodi
- 23 Aug 2023 12:55 PM GMT
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates ISRO on the soft landing of its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
"We have the ability to achieve success through cost-effective means," he says. pic.twitter.com/cTHFtUPpQy
- 23 Aug 2023 12:54 PM GMT
“India’s successful Moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is resonating across the globe,” says PM Modi while addressing the nation after Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the Moon.
- 23 Aug 2023 12:53 PM GMT
We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon: P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission
- 23 Aug 2023 12:52 PM GMT
#WATCH | ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission pic.twitter.com/ZD672osVFf— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023