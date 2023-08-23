Begin typing your search...

Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: 'Historic movement for a developed India'

Catch the live updates of historic Chandrayaan-3 moon landing with DT Next

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2023 11:09 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-23 13:18:44.0  )
Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: Historic movement for a developed India
CHENNAI: Chandrayaan-3 targets to make a landing close to where the second one attempted. The mission could make India the fourth country to make a soft landing after US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, and the first country to make its presence on the Moon's south polar region, justifying the fervent prayers that are being made across the nation for the mission's success.

The Chandrayaan-3 is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Lunar surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavours.

It all comes down to final 15 minutes, when the Lander Module carries out a technical manoeuvre, and transfers its high-speed horizontal position to a vertical one in order to facilitate a gentle descent on to the surface.



Live Updates

2023-08-23 11:09:39
  • 23 Aug 2023 1:08 PM GMT

  • 23 Aug 2023 1:07 PM GMT

     "This is the work of a generation of ISRO leadership and scientists. This is a journey we started with Chandrayaan-1, continued with Chandrayaan-2, and all the team that contributed to building Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 should be remembered and thanked while we celebrate Chandrayaan-3," says ISRO chief S Somanath.   

  • 23 Aug 2023 1:07 PM GMT

    Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

    "We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy," he says.

  • 23 Aug 2023 1:01 PM GMT

    ISRO's achievement reflects saga of continuity, is truly fantastic, matter of pride that entire world looking up to ISRO: Congress

  • 23 Aug 2023 12:59 PM GMT

     "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people behind this mission," says ISRO chief S Somanath as he introduces his team after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon.

  • 23 Aug 2023 12:58 PM GMT

    BJP & Congress extend their wishes to ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lander module makes soft landing on the Moon surface.

  • 23 Aug 2023 12:55 PM GMT

  • 23 Aug 2023 12:54 PM GMT

    “India’s successful Moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is resonating across the globe,” says PM Modi while addressing the nation after Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the Moon.

  • 23 Aug 2023 12:53 PM GMT

    We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon: P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

  • 23 Aug 2023 12:52 PM GMT

Online Desk

