Lightstorm, IIT Madras sign MoU for skilling initiative

Lightstorm, in collaboration with the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, will provide extensive placement assistance, including job readiness facilities, for students pursuing degrees in Arts, Science, and Commerce.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 April 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-18 00:30:15.0  )
 IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: Lightstorm, a leading provider of connectivity infrastructure, solutions, and services, on Wednesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for an “Employment Skilling Initiative”.

The collaboration aims to address the skill gap among underprivileged students and support underserved youth, women, and job seekers from tier 2 & 3 cities.

Top performers will also have the opportunity to secure internship placements, further enhancing their professional development and employability, as per a release.

