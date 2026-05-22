Your grandmother’s recipes were lovely. But can they fix your skin?

Here are five of the most common skincare beliefs in Tamil Nadu — examined honestly, without judgment.

Myth 1: “Fair skin is healthy skin.”

This one runs deep. Generations of advertising, matrimonial columns, and casual conversation have fused ‘fair’ with ‘well’ in ways that are difficult to untangle. But a dermatologist will tell you that skin health has nothing to do with shade. What matters is clarity, evenness of texture, hydration, and the absence of persistent inflammation or damage.

Deep, rich, warm skin tones — the tones that are deeply Tamil — are beautiful and entirely capable of being healthy, glowing, and cared for. Every skin tone deserves attention, not lightening. The goal of good skincare is not a different shade. It is your best skin.