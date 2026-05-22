Your grandmother’s recipes were lovely. But can they fix your skin?

There is a kind of skincare wisdom that gets passed down through generations — at the kitchen counter, in the beauty parlour, through a well-meaning relative who swears by what worked for her. Much of it comes from a place of love, and some of it is genuinely harmless. However, some of it, quietly and without intention, holds us back from caring for our skin in the way it truly deserves.
Here are five of the most common skincare beliefs in Tamil Nadu — examined honestly, without judgment.
Myth 1: “Fair skin is healthy skin.”
This one runs deep. Generations of advertising, matrimonial columns, and casual conversation have fused ‘fair’ with ‘well’ in ways that are difficult to untangle. But a dermatologist will tell you that skin health has nothing to do with shade. What matters is clarity, evenness of texture, hydration, and the absence of persistent inflammation or damage.
Deep, rich, warm skin tones — the tones that are deeply Tamil — are beautiful and entirely capable of being healthy, glowing, and cared for. Every skin tone deserves attention, not lightening. The goal of good skincare is not a different shade. It is your best skin.
Myth 2: “Turmeric, curd, and besan are enough for everything.”
The paati’s ubtan. The Sunday morning haldi-and-curd mask. These are comforting rituals, and there is something genuinely grounding about them — the smell of turmeric, the cool of curd on warm skin. For basic upkeep, gentle cleansing, and a sense of self-care, they are lovely.
However, they cannot reach deeper concerns. Stubborn pigmentation from years of sun exposure. Post-acne marks that have settled into the skin’s surface. Rough, uneven texture that no amount of besan paste will smooth. These concerns need a different kind of attention — one that works at a cellular level.
This is where clinical-grade skin peels do what home remedies simply cannot: working precisely and safely to resurface the skin, fade pigmentation, and restore clarity — without drama, without downtime in most cases, and without compromising the skin’s health. The intention is not to replace your rituals. It is to supplement them when they are no longer enough.
Myth 3: “A salon facial and a clinic treatment are the same thing.”
Both involve sitting back, relaxing, and someone attending to your face. The similarity ends there.
A salon facial is pleasant, and can leave you feeling refreshed. However it works on the surface — cleansing, brightening, moisturising the top layer. A medical-grade clinic treatment, administered by trained professionals, works differently: with formulations, concentrations, and techniques that are not available over the counter, and not performed without expertise. The results are not just deeper — they last longer and address the skin concern at its root.
A professional skin peel, for instance, is not a glorified scrub. It is a calibrated process — the right acid, the right strength, applied for the right duration on your specific skin type. That precision is what makes the difference.
Myth 4: “If it burns or tingles, it means it’s working.”
There is a widely held belief that discomfort is a sign of efficacy — that if a product stings, it must be doing something. This is not true, and in many cases the opposite is. A burning sensation is often your skin telling you it is irritated, not transformed.
Effective skincare does not have to hurt. Good clinical treatments are designed to be precise — delivering results without unnecessary inflammation. A mild, transient warmth during a professional peel is one thing. Prolonged burning, redness, or peeling at home because of an over-the-counter product is your skin asking you to stop, not to continue.
Myth 5: “I’ll deal with it when it gets worse.”
Of all the myths on this list, this one may be the costliest. Skin, like most things in the body, responds far better to early, consistent care than to crisis management. A patch of hyperpigmentation caught early is far easier to address than one that has been deepening for years. Early acne, treated well, rarely becomes scarring. Dull, dehydrated skin, given the right attention, recovers.
Waiting for things to ‘get bad enough’ before seeking care does not make the concern more manageable. It makes it more complex. The skin you have today is easier to work with than the skin you will have after years of accumulated neglect — and that is not a scare tactic. It is just how skin biology works.
None of this is about spending more, worrying more, or chasing an impossible standard. It is about understanding your skin clearly, releasing beliefs that may not be serving you, and making informed choices — whether that is a simple change in your routine, or a conversation with a professional.
If you would like to understand your skin better, Nuri Aesthetic Clinic in Nungambakkam, Chennai offers warm, medically supervised consultations — a space where you can ask questions, get honest answers, and find a care plan that works for who you actually are, not who the advertisements say you should be.
(Nuri Aesthetic Clinic is located in Nungambakkam, Chennai)