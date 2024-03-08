Women's Day: Pvt hosp announces month-long free Breast consultation camp for Women Police Officers

CHENNAI: In honour of celebrating International Women's Day, Prashanth Hospitals, announced the month-long free mammogram and breast consultation camp exclusively for Chennai city’s women police officers and their women family members.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage early detection of breast cancer and related complications.

The announcement took place at Prashanth Hospital's in Kolathur, graced by the presence of Ms. Geetha Haripriya - Chairperson of Prashanth Hospitals and Prashanth Fertility Research Centre, Dr. Samhitha - Director - Prashanth Hospitals, and Dr. Prashanth Krishna - Managing Director of Prashanth Hospitals.

Highlighting the significance of mammogram screening, Prashanth Hospitals emphasizes that early detection can save lives by finding breast cancer as early as possible.



The hospital boasts of an exclusive breast clinic, serving as a one-stop comprehensive centre dedicated to looking after breast health.





The team at the clinic includes internationally qualified breast surgeons and radiologists who collaborate to provide exceptional care.



Dr. Geetha Haripriya, Chairperson of Prashanth Hospitals and Managing Director of Prashanth Fertility Research Centre, added, "Prashanth Hospitals aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection in combating breast complications.

By offering free mammogram screenings to women police officers, the hospital intends to express its gratitude for the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by these outstanding individuals to safeguard our community.

By prioritizing their health, they empower themselves to lead healthier lives and serve the community more effectively."



Dr. Samhitha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Director of Prashanth Hospitals, assured, "Our state-of-the-art facility and experienced medical team will ensure that such screenings are conducted with utmost care and confidentiality. Clarity and awareness of symptoms and early signs will be clearly explained to all participants, which will be highly beneficial for future use."



Dr. Prashanth Krishna, Managing Director of Prashanth Hospitals, stated, "The mammogram program will be conducted at Prashanth Hospital's state-of-the-art facility in Kolathur, equipped with the latest technology that ensures accurate and reliable results. The month-long initiative will provide ample opportunity for women police officers in Kolathur to undergo timely screenings and also gain a deeper understanding of their health."



Breast cancer remains a significant health concern globally, impacting a high percentage of women and early detection plays a pivotal role in successful treatment and saving lives.

Prashanth Hospitals encourages all women police officers and their women family members to take advantage of this unique opportunity and participate in the breast screening program.

