Women with endometriosis at 46 pc higher risk of diabetes, study suggests

"Our findings add to a growing understanding that endometriosis may affect more than reproductive health alone," Nunziato said.

The association between endometriosis and a higher diabetes risk was strongest among premenopausal women and women without obesity -- groups not traditionally considered at the highest risk for type 2 diabetes, the researchers said.

Further, certain forms of endometriosis were found to have a much stronger association with diabetes, compared to others. The link was greatest among women with extra-pelvic endometriosis, meaning the disease is found outside the pelvis.

The findings, if confirmed by future research, could help clinicians identify women with endometriosis potentially at a higher risk for type 2 diabetes and who could benefit from an earlier screening or prevention efforts, the researchers said.