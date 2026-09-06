When paintings meet sculpture

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The works are drawn from different phases of my sculptural journey, but they are united by my continuing interest in the human condition. I have always been fascinated by the human figure, not merely as an anatomical form, but as a carrier of emotion, experience and movement.

Music and musicians have also been an important source of inspiration. I am interested in translating the rhythm, energy and physicality of music into sculptural form. Alongside these works are explorations of the bull, mother and child, portraiture and other subjects that have remained close to my artistic vocabulary.