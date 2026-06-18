What we know about weight-loss drugs is rapidly changing

Thanks to the rapid uptake of the drugs, we now have a clearer picture than ever of their effects, and the challenges that come with taking them.

“Usually when a new medicine happens, we have time to learn how to use it,” Dr. Melanie Jay, director of the NYU Langone Comprehensive Program on Obesity, said in an interview this month at an American Diabetes Association conference in New Orleans.

But with GLP-1 drugs, she said, “everyone is kind of iterating in real time.”