What the new cholesterol guidelines say

Your cholesterol levels can affect your risk of heart disease and stroke. And the longer you have high cholesterol, the greater your risk.

That’s why leading medical groups recommend getting your cholesterol checked regularly, and working to lower your levels even when they’re only slightly elevated, in some cases.

Last month, the American College of Cardiology and other medical organisations released new guidelines to help patients and doctors know what cholesterol levels to aim for, and which medications might help. We asked doctors to break down the recommendations.