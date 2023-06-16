XR healthcare at Amrita hosp

CHENNAI: The 1,350-bed Amrita Hospital, Kochi has developed a first-of-its-kind Extended Reality (XR) Supported ecosystem in healthcare which leverages augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) technologies to significantly enhance capabilities in patient care, medical training, and research.

“The implementation of an extended reality application at Amrita Hospital is the result of several years of extensive work by our team of researchers. The technology has already been deployed in the treatment of 150 patients, with excellent outcomes. Extended reality was initially popularised in the gaming industry,” said Dr Mahesh Kappanayil, Professor, Paediatric Cardiologist and Lead at 3D Labs.

Amrita Hospital houses India’s first “point of care” medical 3D printing and virtual reality laboratory.

“We have been focusing on providing the best healthcare to all for over 25 years,” said Dr Prem Nair, Group Medical Director.