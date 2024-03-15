DT Health: Xcode Life launches Genes & Caffeine test for cofee lovers

CHENNAI: Xcode Life, a personal genomics company, announced the launch of its new “Genes and Caffeine” test. This test has been designed keeping in mind that each person’s relatio﻿nship with coffee is unique.

As part of its focus on Nutrigenomics, Xcode studies how food interacts with and affects gene expression and health and how one’s genes affect the way one’s body responds to food. The “Genes and Caffeine” report is the latest addition to nutrigenomic assessments.

It studies how caffeine influences a person’s physical performance and appetite. This caffeine genetic test is suitable for everyone from avid coffee drinkers to health-conscious individuals who are looking to optimize their physical performance and wellness.

Speaking on the launch, R Narayanan, CEO, of Xcode Life, said, “Our report transforms our clients’ understanding of how a simple daily habit like coffee consumption can be optimised for their health based on the intricate details of their DNA. We believe this report is an investment in one’s health, providing one with the knowledge to make choices that align with the body’s genetic predispositions.”